Magastos na direktor tsinugi sa part 2 ng ginawang pelikula

HULA hoop: Tough luck for this young yet A-list male director.
Dinig namin, he blew his chance para pamahalaan ang sequel ng kanyang idiniriheng pelikula (although the producers are considering to churn out a drama film as their next offering).
So, anyare?! Mahusay naman si direk, in fact, satisfied naman ang kanyang produ sa nauna niyang trabaho.
May kinalaman kaya ang kanyang pagiging one-time director dahil sa over budget? Palibhasa bata pa lang din kasi kung kaya’t punumpuno siya ng artistic idealism.
He looks at a project offered to him as no different from an epic pagdating sa scope, cost at cinematic requirements. And if all these come into play, expect na tatae ng pera ang produ para puhunanan lang ang pelikula.
But if a producer can slash the budget without compromising the quality ay bakit naman ang hindi?
Oo nga naman.
