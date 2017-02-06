Ellen Adarna sinisi kung bakit nawalan ng panahon si Baste sa anak

TAUNANG convention ng mga distrito ng patubig ang okasyong dinaluhan ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte nitong Huwebes sa Davao City.

Pero sa isang bahagi ng kanyang talumpati, naisingit niya sa pangunahing concern sa mga water districts ang “dugo.”

Sabi nga, blood is thicker than water.

Part of his speech bore reference to his son at ang naging relasyon nito kay Ellen Adarna. Umabot pala sa pito hanggang walong buwan ang itinagal ng romansang Baste-Ellen, na mukhang aprubado naman kay Digong except that his son wouldn’t come home para man lang makapiling ang anak.

“Tarantado!” bulalas ni Digong patungkol kay Baste, salitang katulad din ng kanyang ibang expletives na nakasanayan nang marinig ng sambayanan.

Ikinuwento kasi niya nang minsang tanungin ang apo sa kung sino sa papa at mama nito ang mas mahal ng bata, to which ang isinagot daw nito’y, “Mama lang.”

There was disgust painted on the President’s face. Hirit niya, “(What a) Disaster!”

Base sa kuwento ni Digong, hindi na kami nagtataka kung mas itinatangi ng kanyang apo ang ina nito more than the father.

Pero hindi lang si Baste ang may pagkukulang kung hindi man niya napaglalaanan ng panahon ang anak as his time—all of it—had been spent on and with Ellen.

Kung tutuusin, may pananagutan din si Ellen sa shortcomings ng kanyang nobyo sa anak nito. Hindi ba’t balitang nag-live in sila? For sure, matagal-tagal din ang setup na ‘yon no different from married couples.

Sa tagal ba ng panahong magka-live in sila, hindi man lang ba binuyo ni Ellen si Baste na umuwi muna sa kanila and get bonded with his child? Because if Ellen were the type of a girlfriend who’d drive her partner out of their love nest para magampanan nito ang papel bilang ama, bibilib kami sa kanya.

Her act of omission was tantamount to Baste’s shortcoming.

But now that Baste and Ellen have called it quits, siguro nama’y hindi na nanaisin pa ng Presidential son na mamura uli ng ama in a gathering na wala namang puwang ang personal niyang buhay.

After he admitted through his social media account na hindi raw sila talaga naghiwalay ng ina ng kanyang anak, (ibig sabihin pinagsabay niya ang kanyang live-in partner at si Ellen), siguro nama’y mas bibigyan na niya ng atensiyon ang kanyang original lover at ang anak nila.