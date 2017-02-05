Encantadiks nag-iyakan sa pagkamatay ni Pirena Bandera

ISANG nakakaiyak na pamamaalam ang nangyari sa mundo ng Encantadia nitong nakaraang araw dahil susunod na sa Devas si Sang’gre Pirena (Glaiza de Castro) matapos siyang bawian ng buhay sa pagligtas sa kanyang anak na si Mira (Kate Valdez). Sa kanyang pagkamatay, maraming manonood ang nakaramdam ng pagkalungkot. Ayon sa mga ito, hindi talaga matutumbasan ang pagmamahal ng isang ina para sa kanyang anak at naipakita ito ni Glaiza sa kanyang pag-arte. True enough, kahit ang mga netizens ay hindi napigilan ang pagluha sa pamamaalam ni Pirena. Ngayong patay na sina Pirena at Amihan (Kylie Padilla), ano na nga kaya ang mangyayari kina Danaya (Sanya Lopez) at Alena (Gabbi Garcia) at sa kaharian ng Lireo? Ang dami nang mga nanghuhula sa mga susunod na eksena sa Encantadia kaya tingnan natin kung sino sa kanila ang tama. Grabe naman kasi talaga ang twists and turns na ginagawa ni Direk Mark Reyes sa telefantasya ng GMA kaya naman patuloy pa rin itong sinusubaybayan ng sambayanan.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.