Dingdong hindi maramot sa mga baguhang artista Bandera

LUBOS ang pasasalamat ng young Kapuso actor na si Prince Villanueva na nakakatrabaho niya ang idolo niyang si Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes sa Alyas Robin Hood. Ayon sa binata hindi raw maramot si Dingdong sa pagse-share sa iba ng kanyang mga kaalaman tungkol sa showbiz. In fact, talagang nagbibigay amg aktor ng advice sa mga tulad niyang nagsisimula pa lamang sa mundo ng showbiz. “Nakasama ko siya one time sa set na kaming dalawa lang, marami siyang payo sa akin. Sinabi rin niya na mag-antay lang ng mga projects, kasi darating din tayo diyan. Marami siyang payo talaga na very helpful,” sey ng young actor na looking forward lagi sa taping ng kanilang GMA Telebabad series na Alyas Robin Hood.

