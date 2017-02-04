Misis ni Alfred Vargas kamukha raw ni Marian; netizens kumontra

NALOKA kami. Meron palang kahawig itong si Marian Something.

In one Facebook fan page, we saw a short article about Marian’s kamukha, ang dyowa ni Alfred Vargas na si Yasmine Vargas.

We saw the photo and we find them amusing. Hindi naman magkamukhang-magkamukha ang dalawa. Medyo matapang ang features ng dyowa ni Alfred, halatang mestizang-mestiza. Actually, ang aura niya mukhang mataray.

Parehong nakakaumay ang kanilang ganda. Siguro biased lang kami kasi we never liked masyadong mestizo dahil mukha silang ivory.

The comments on the two were DISPARATE. May nagsasabing “Mas maganda pa si Marian kasi si Marian ang original na mukha at skinny ang mukha ni Marian. pero ang copy girl chubby kunti ang mukha nya. pero magka mukha parin. iyong ibang twins nga hindi magka pareho ang mukha. pero ang look alike parang twins din” at meron ding may hanash na “Mas kamukha nya si kris bernal.”

“Sus iba pa rin ang aura ni marian noh! ke kapal ng lipstick nyan si marian kahit wlng lipstick mgnda,” wailed one Marian fan.

“Hawig yes, pero mas soft at charming mukha ni Marian. Tisay na tisay ung asawa ni Alfred with tipycal nmtigas look,” say naman ng isa pang fan.

“Hindi naman fair sa Mrs ni Alfred. She’s a private person tapos iko-compare kay Marian? Marian is Marian, Yasmin is Yasmin and they are both stunning! And to be honest, Yasmin is gorgeous! She can actually give Marian a run for her money,” depensa naman ng kampi sa dyowa ni Alfred.