Huwag gawing national issue ang love story namin ni Baste!- Ellen

NAG-REACT na si Ellen Adarna sa isang follower who said, “Pauwiin mo na si Baste. hanap na ni tatay Digong! Hahahaha!”

“Busy kc si papa dig sa pag uunlad ng baYan. Kaya late na sya sa mga balita about sa amin ni Baste. Ginagawa nya ang kanyang mga Gawain sa bayan.

“At about sa amin ni baste, wag gawin national isyu. Tapos na. Friends tayong lahat,” sagot ni Ellen.

Nagsalita kasi si President Rodrigo Duterte at sinabing palaging na kay Ellen ang anak na si Baste.

Nag-react ang netizens and they took a swipe at Ellen for using the national issue hanash.

“Huwag gawing national issue? Eh siya nga etong nagpost at nagkuwento lahat lahat ultimo pag break up nila ni baste. Pampam talaga si ellen. Eeew!

“Kulang pa sa kanya yung pagpo post ng pagwawalwal niya at hubad na mga photos niya sa socmed para sa ka KSPian. She could have easily said ‘no comment’ when she was asked about her fling with baste if she really didn’t want it to be a national issue.

“Pero hindi kasi laos na. She ia a perfect example of the cliche that money doesn’t buy you class. What a waste,” litanya ng isang guy.

“Sino naman kaya nagpasok sa isip ni adarna na national issue ang break up nila ni baste? pero sa tutuo lang yan naman talaga hanap ni adarna ang publicity sa hindi umusad usad na career nya,” say ng isa pang basher.

In fairness to Ellen, sinabi naman niya na tapos na ang relasyon niya with Baste during her interview for the third anniversary of Home Sweetie Home.