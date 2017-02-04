Kim, Matteo magtatambal sa ‘Ghost Bride’ ni Chito Roño

SA unang pagkakataon, magkakasama sa pelikula sina Matteo Guidicelli at Kim Chiu. Unang nagkatrabaho ang dalawa sa teleserye noon ng ABS-CBN na My Binondo Girl.

Isang bagong putahe ang ihahain ng Star Cinema sa pamamagitan ng “Ghost Bride”, isang kuwento na ibabase sa Chinese tradition na may konek sa ghost marriages.

“’Yung kuwento umiikot about sa Chinese tradition ng ghost bride, na meron palang ganu’n. Totoo talagang nangyayari pero kaunti lang ang nakakaalam.

“Since ang mga Pilipino mahilig sa Chinese culture, isa ito sa mga bagay na dapat makita at malaman kung paano ito ginagawa ng mga Chinese,” pahayag ni Kim sa panayam ng ABS-CBN.

Siyempre, super excited na rin si Matteo sa muling pagsasama nila ni Kim sa isang proyekto at maghahanda na raw siya ngayon pa lang sa bagong karakter na gagampanan niya sa movie.

“I’m playing the role of Clinton. He’s the boyfriend of Mayen, the character of Kim. He also has a little of Chinese descent. It’s nice because my role is different. My role is going to be heavy here. There’s a twist in the middle of the story and I’m excited to do it because nabasa ko na ‘yung script and it’s a really long and intense scene,” patikim ng boyfriend ni Sarah Geronimo.

Pero inamin ni Matteo na kinakabahan na rin siya dahil ang award-winning lang naman na direktor na si Chito Roño ang magdidirek sa kanila, “Sabi nila nakakatakot daw si direk Chito so I have yet to experience that.”

Ito naman ang third collaboration nina Kim at Direk Chito sa pelikula, kaya sey ng dalaga kay Matteo, siguradong mag-eenjoy siya sa magiging journey nila sa movie.

“Makinig lang siya at huwag siya mag-cellphone kasi bawal. Dapat memorize ‘yung lines. Metikuloso siya sa acting talaga. Alam niya ‘yung gusto niya. Kaya nae-excite din ako kasi every time nagtatrabaho kami, may mga bago akong natututunan,” payo ni Kim bago niyang leading man.

Magsisimula nang mag-shooting ang dalawa para sa “Ghost Bride” next month.