Martin, Lani may bagong sorpresa sa ‘Masquerade’ Valentine concert

SPEAKING of champion, yan din ang perfect word to describe the tandem of Martin Nievera and Lani Misalucha na magkakaroon ng Valentine concert on Feb. 14 and 15, 8 p.m., entitled “Masquerade” sa Solaire Resort &Casino.

Sa mga sampol songs na ipinarinig nila sa showbiz media during its presscon, wala kang itatapon o dededmahing kanta, mapa-duet man o solo.

Pero ayon mismo sa dalawang music icon, magkakaroon sila ng solo numbers pero mas marami ang duets.

“This is something new. We don’t know what our audience want from us but we are ready naman. Kung kilala ninyo talaga ang repertoire namin, alam ninyo ang aming sinasabi,” sey ni Lani.

“Challenging and at the same time fulfilling. This is a dream come true thing at this stage of our career.

In the so many changes that happen including yung mga platforms ng artistry and performance, siguro naman we can also go by the trend,” sagot naman ng Concert King.

They chose daw the title “Masquerade” dahil marami raw silang gustong i-unmask na mga emosyon at damdamin sa mga kakantahin nila. For tickets, call Ticketworld (891-9999) or visit all SM ickets outlets.

q q q

Uy, super na-touch naman ako sa gesture ng Concert King na madalas kong nakakawangis in many occasion. Ha-hahahahaha!

Paano kasi, when he learned that we are also having our birthday concert on March 10 (nasa abroad daw siya), he asked us kung kakantahin ko ba ang mga kanta niya?

Siyempre, yes naman ako dahil favorite ko nga siyang kopyahin. Ha-hahahaha! Aba, kamukat-mukta ba namang iprisinta niya sa amin ang mga naka-ready niyang areglo at minus one?

“Get my e-mail and send me all the songs that you want to sing. I will send them to you and will give you a USB para hindi ka na mag-worry,” sabi pa ni Martin na para bang napaka-professional ko nang singer. Ha-hahahahaha!

Du’n man lang daw ay makasama ko siya at kahit daw hindi ko ito ituring as his gift, honored na raw siyang malaman na may birthday concert ako.

Hay Martin, kung naging kamukha ko lang sana si Pops Fernandez! Ha-hahahaha!

Labyu Concert King!