Veteran actress masiba, laging nakatambay sa buffet table

HULA hoop: Matanda na at insecure daw sa mga batang celebrity kung paratangan ang kilala pa rin namang female personality na ito.

Blame in on her biting remarks tungkol sa isang magandang binibini who stood a slim chance of getting what she had prayed for.

Pero higit pa sa edad at pagkakaroon nito ng insecurities sa katawan ang nagiging isyu na laban sa kanya. Even her social graces—o kawalan nito—ang ipinipintas sa kanya.

Kesyo sa mga karaniwang events held at ritzy hotels ay nakatambay lang ito sa buffet table, nilalantakan ang iba’t ibang nakahaing pagkain until she gets fattened up.