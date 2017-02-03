Hospital nasabugan ng IED

Nasabugan ng hinihinalang improvised na bomba ang isang ospital sa Lamitan City, Basilan, Huwebes ng gabi, ngunit walang naiulat na nasugatan, ayon sa militar. Sumabog ang hinihinalang IED sa bubong ng isang gusali sa compound ng Edibora Yap Memorial Hospital sa Brgy. Limook dakong alas-9:15, sabi ni Lt. Col. Benedicto Manquiquis, public affairs officer ng Army 1st Infantry Division. Napinsala ang bubong, pero walang naiulat na nasugatan dahil generator lang umano ang laman ng gusali, aniya. Agad nagtungo ang mga miyembro ng Army Special Forces, Scout Rangers, at pulisya sa pinangyarihan nang matunugan ang insidente, at nakatagpo ng mga shrapnel, ani Manquiquis. Naganap ang insidente apat na araw lang matapos masawi ang dalawang bata at masugatan ang tatlo pa katao sa pagsabog ng isang IED sa bayan ng Al Barka, doon din sa Basilan, noong Enero 29. Isa pang pagsabog ang naganap sa Al Barka noong Disyembre 2, kung saan dalawa pang bata ang nasawi at dalawa ang nasugatan. Una nang inihayag ng militar na ang mga pagsabog sa Al Barka ay dulot ng mga IED na tinanim ng Abu Sayyaf sa gilid ng mga kalsada para manakot ng mga residenteng di nakikisimpatya sa grupo. Inaalam pa ng mga lokal na awtoridad kung sinong nasa likod ng pagsabog sa Lamitan, ani Manquiquis. May isinasagawang operasyon ang mga kawal laban sa Abu Sayyaf sa Basilan, ayon sa Armed Forces.

