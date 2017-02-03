Rider naaksidente, pulis nag-deliver

NAG-VIRAL ang post ng isang netizen ng magpadeliver ito sa isang fast food restaurant. Isang Kristine Faith Ceniza Jov ang nagpost ng experience nya ng magpadeliver ito galing sa fast food giant na Jollibee pero na late ng dating. Pero may nagdala pa din ng kanyang pagkain courtesy of Davao Police. “So I ordered from Jolly Delivery. After 40mins, daghan kaayo police sa among doorstep. Turned out the delivery driver had an accident and the police took the initiative to deliver my food. Shoutout to the Davao Police for saving dinner. #BidaAngSaya #Davao.” ang caption nya sa screenshot ng text message exchage nya sa mga Jollibee personnel Natuwa naman ang mga netizens dito. May isa namang nagsabi na parang wala daw paki sa delivery personnel ang nagpost pero ito lang ang sinabi ni Kristine. “Talked to the police last night. The driver was ok, he hit a boy along the road. Did I care about the delivery personnel? Yes, I just didn’t post about it. This post was supposed to focus on the policemen’s gesture.”

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.