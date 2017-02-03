Duterte inihayag ang kanselasyon ng unilateral ceasefire sa NPA

INIHAYAG ni Pangulong Duterte ang kanselasyon ng unilateral ceasefire sa New People’s Army (NPA) matapos naman ang sunod-sunod na pag-atake ng rebeldeng grupo.

Sa isang talumpati sa Mlang, North Cotobato, sinabi ni Duterte na nakausap na niya si Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Eduardo Año noong Huwebes ng gabi kaugnay ng kanyang desisyon na ihinto na ang ceasefire sa NPA na ipinatupad simula noong Hulyo 25, 2016.

“Sumunod na rin ako. Ngayon, kahapon, sa bilang ko marami akong bilang na napatay na sundalo, I lost about six, and one officer, pati dito. I have to visit the family after here. Kaya kaya kagabi, I decided, I called general Año and said, ni-lift ko ang ceasefire tonight. Wala ng ceasefire,”sabi ni Duterte.

Kasabay nito, inatasan ni Duterte ang mga sundalo na ihanda na ang kani-kanilang mga baril para sa inaasahang pakikipagsagupa sa mga NPA.

Inamin din ni Duterte na wala nang inaasahang kapayapaan sa NPA ngayong dekada.

“I did my best, but may best wasn’t good enough,” ayon pa kay Duterte, na linya mula sa isang sikat na awitin.

Binisita rin ni Duterte ang napatay na sundalo na si 2Lt. Miguel Victor Alejo sa St. Peter Chapel and Funeral Homes sa Panacan, Davao City.