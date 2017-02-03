Duterte inihayag ang kanselasyon ng unilateral ceasefire sa NPA

INIHAYAG ni Pangulong Duterte ang kanselasyon ng unilateral ceasefire sa New People’s Army (NPA) matapos naman ang sunod-sunod na pag-atake ng rebeldeng grupo.
Sa isang talumpati sa Mlang, North Cotobato, sinabi ni Duterte na nakausap na niya si Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Eduardo Año noong Huwebes ng gabi kaugnay ng kanyang desisyon na ihinto na ang ceasefire sa NPA na ipinatupad simula noong Hulyo 25, 2016.
“Sumunod na rin ako. Ngayon, kahapon, sa bilang ko marami akong bilang na napatay na sundalo, I lost about six, and one officer, pati dito. I have to visit the family after here. Kaya kaya kagabi, I decided, I called general Año and said, ni-lift ko ang ceasefire tonight. Wala ng ceasefire,”sabi ni Duterte.
Kasabay nito, inatasan ni Duterte ang mga sundalo na ihanda na ang kani-kanilang mga baril para sa inaasahang pakikipagsagupa sa mga NPA.
Inamin din ni Duterte na wala nang inaasahang kapayapaan sa NPA ngayong dekada.
“I did my best, but may best wasn’t good enough,” ayon pa kay Duterte, na linya mula sa isang sikat na awitin.
Binisita rin ni Duterte ang napatay na sundalo na si 2Lt. Miguel Victor Alejo sa St. Peter Chapel and Funeral Homes sa Panacan, Davao City.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94