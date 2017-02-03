6 nawawala pa rin sa sunog sa isang pabrika sa Cavite, ayon sa governor Inquirer

NAGBIGAY ang mga otoridad ng magkakaibang pahayag kung ilan pa ang nawawala sa sunog na sumiklab sa isang pabrika na pag-aari ng isang kompanya ng Japanese sa loob ng Cavite Economic Zone sa General Trias, Cavite. Sinabi ni Cavite Gov. Jesus Crispin Remulla na anim na katao pa ang pinaghahanap kahapon ng tanghali, habang patuloy na nagsasagawa ng paghahanap ang mga opisyal sa mga empleyado ng House Technologies Inc. (HTI). Iginiit naman ni Charito Plaza, director general ng Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), na isa na lamang ang nawawala mula sa 35 katao na kabilang sa mga “confirmed missing” o “being accounted for” noong Huwebes. Sinabi ng mga otoridad kahapon na umaasa sila na tuluyan nang maaapula ang sunog matapos itong sumiklab noong Huwebes ng gabi. Dito pa lamang makakapasok ang mga forensic investigator sa loob para matingnan kung may mga patay pa, ayon pa kay Plaza said.

“It is safe to assume that the [members of] SOCO (police’s Scene of Crime Operation) could be entering the premises now,” sabi ni Remulla.

Aabot sa 13,000 ang manggagawa ng HTI, isang kompanya na gumagawa ng mga bahagi ng mga pre-fabricated house na ini-export sa Japan.

Umabot sa 126 katao ang nasugatan sa sunog kabilang na ang mga opisyal ng Japanese company.

“Many had already gone out, while those who were supposed to come in were not allowed to enter the (burning) building anymore,” sabi ni Plaza.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.