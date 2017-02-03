3 sundalo na pinatay ng NPA nagtamo ng tig-24 tama ng bala INQUIRER.net

NAGTAMO ng tig-24 na tama ng bala sa katawan ang tatlong sundalo na pinatay ng mga pinaghihinalaang miyembro ng People’s Army (NPA) sa Bukidnon noong Miyerkules, ayon sa Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) kahapon. Sinabi ni ng Army 4th Infantry Division spokesperson Captain Joe Martinez na base sa isinagawang pagsusuri ng Philippine National Police Scene of the Crime Operatives sa Malaybalay City, nagtamo ng 76 tama ng bala sa katawan ang tatlong sundalo mula sa iba’t ibang kalibre ng baril. Hindi armado ang mga sundalo at nakasuot ng sibilyan ng sila ay ratrating ng mga rebeldeng NPA sa Sitio Kaleb, Brgy. Kibalabag. Kumuha lamang ng allowance ang mga biktima at pabalik na sa kampo ng sila ay tambangan ng mga suspek. “The investigation revealed that the soldiers were on board two motorcycles traversing the route of the said outskirt community when the NPA flagged them down and eventually killed them,” dagdag ni Martinez. Narekober malapit sa mga tinadtad ng bala na mga labi ng mga biktima ay mga bala para sa iba’t ibang baril. Ginawa ng mga NPA ang pag-atake ilang oras matapos ihayag ng komunistang grupo na ititigil na niyo ang ceasefire epektibo sa Pebrero 10

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.