HDO vs Purisima, Napenas

Naglabas na ang Hold Departure Order ang Sandiganbayan Fourth Division laban kay dating Philippine National Police chief Alan Purisima at dating Special Action Force chief Getulio Napenas kaugnay ng mga kasong kinakaharap nila dahil sa Mamasapano incident.

Inutusan ng korte ang Bureau of Immigration upang pagbawalang makalabas ang dalawa kung wala itong pahintulot.

“The Bureau of Immigration is hereby directed to bar/prohibit the above-named accused from leaving the Philippines for any destination abroad, either by air or sea transportation, except by prior written permission duly secured from and granted by this court,” saad ng HDO.

Sinampahan ng kasong graft at usurpation of authority or official function ang dalawa matapos umanong magsabwatan na nagresulta sa pagkamatay ng 44 miyembro ng Special Action Force noong Enero 25, 2015.

Suspendido noon si Purisima pero nakiki-alam umano siya sa operasyon at sinusunod naman ni Napenas.

Inilungsad ang Oplan Exodus laban sa teroristang si Marwan at Basit Usman. Nakumpirma ng otoridad ang pagkamatay ni Marwan.

