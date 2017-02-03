Quantcast

#JaDaoDineSaBigScreen hirit ng mga fans, matuloy kaya?

By

6:19 am | Friday, February 3rd, 2017

So much noise on Twitter nitong nakaraang mga araw, all because of #JaDaoDineSaBigScreen.
 
Fans kasi of James Reid and Nadine Lustre is suggesting, nay, demanding a JaDine Movie with Antoinette Jadaone as director. 
 
Sa sobrang ganda ng idea na ito sa fans, naging parang bagong love team na ito named JaDaoDine. 
 
Using #JaDaoDineSaBigScreen pinaalam ng fans kung anong gusto nilang makitang story featuring the famous couple and the ultimate hugot director.
 
Kakasimula lang mag shine ng JaDine. They deserve a better & more mature movie project TOGETHER! Kahit mag-FGD pa.” sey ng isang @021116_heartLuv
 
#JaDaoDineSaBigScreen opinion lang po. Magkakaroon sila nang tatatak na movie if they will be handled by star cinema.” ang suggestion ni @renanrebuyos
 
May nagsusuggest na sana si Nadine naman daw ang badass type ng girl while James would portray a geeky shy guy. As of now maraming gusto ng idea ng isang action-comedy romance para sa future movie na ito.

