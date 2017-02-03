JaDaoDineSaBigScreen hirit ng mga fans, matuloy kaya?

So much noise on Twitter nitong nakaraang mga araw, all because of #JaDaoDineSaBigScreen.

Fans kasi of James Reid and Nadine Lustre is suggesting, nay, demanding a JaDine Movie with Antoinette Jadaone as director.

Sa sobrang ganda ng idea na ito sa fans, naging parang bagong love team na ito named JaDaoDine.

Using #JaDaoDineSaBigScreen pinaalam ng fans kung anong gusto nilang makitang story featuring the famous couple and the ultimate hugot director.

Kakasimula lang mag shine ng JaDine. They deserve a better & more mature movie project TOGETHER! Kahit mag-FGD pa.” sey ng isang @ 021116_heartLuv

# JaDaoDineSaBigScreen opinion lang po. Magkakaroon sila nang tatatak na movie if they will be handled by star cinema.” ang suggestion ni @ renanrebuyos

