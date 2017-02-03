Maine mas pinasikat ang 2 bata sa ‘ipapasa ko sa FB viral video

ONE fan felt that Budak and Bilog, the magkapatid in a viral video called, “Ipapasa ko ito sa facebook buwisit ka!!” owe their popularity to Maine Mendoza.

It appears kasi na among those who made a dubsmash of the video ay ‘yung version ni Maine ang pinaka-successful dahil nakailang milyong views ito. Mas pinag-usapan pa ang viral video nang gayahin ni Maine.

When someone tweeted, “Nag guest pala sina Budak at Bilog sa Magandang Buhay. Nakatangap sila ng maraming blessings. W/O realising it, @maindedcm has helped them,” two guys countered his claim.

“Di rin! Sya pasalamat sa mga kids narevive dubsmash career nya since wala naman syang orig material. That’s her forte: to mock someone else,” said one fan.

“M Tards wag nyong ike claim na pinasikat ng anito nyo ung mga bata kce in the first place kung ndi naman sikat ung mga yun hindi nya gagayahin,” tili ng isa pa.

True naman ‘yon. To begin with, viral na ang video when Maine decided to make a mockery by dubsmashing it. Lahat naman ng dina-dubsmash niya ay mga sikat na video na. She was just cashing in on the popularity of the video.

That’s all there is to it. Kaya ‘wag sabihing dapat magpasalamat ang dalawang bagets sa kanya. They don’t owe her anything.