Indian actor na si Addy Raj masayang-masya

NADAMA ng Indian actor na si Addy Raj ang kasikatang dumating kapag meron silang mall show ng cast ng Meant To Be. Napansin niya ang epekto ng ginagawa niya kaya masayang-masaya siya.

Sa mall show, lagi siyang nagtataas ng upper shirt niya kaya tilian sa kanya ang mga tao.

“Not always. Depends! Ha! Ha! Ha!” sey ni Addy nang bisitahin namin sa taping ng Meant To Be.

Playboy ang role ni Addy sa MTB. Ganoon din ba siya in real life?

“Hindi po. No!” tugon niya.

Dalawa lang daw ang naging girlfriend niya. Fourteen years old siya nang magkaroon ng unang girlfriend habang ang huli niya ay tumagal ng anim na taon. Pero wala pa siyang naging Pinay girlfriend.

“I am friends with all my exes,” sey niya.

May parte raw sa character niya sa serye na totoo, “It resembles a lot to my personality beside the playboy part. Mostly everything is true,” dahilan ni Addy.

Natutuwa siya dahil lahat ng paghihirap niya sa trabaho ay may magandang resulta.

“I am really thankful to all the people supporting us. Not judging us for not being fluent in Tagalog. Of course, I’m a new actor. It’s hard for me coming on the same level with them. People accepting me,” sey ng Kapuso leading.

Tinitext pa ba niya ang leading lady niyang si Barbie Forteza pag madaling-araw?

“Ha! Ha! Ha! We’re practically altogether. We have barely time to sleep. We’re on the set sometimes for 20 hours. Actually, I can’t believe I am doing it! Ha! Ha! Ha!” sagot niya.

Maraming dramatic change daw sa buhay niya ngayong full pledged actor na siya.

“The impact is really very strong. Before, I was really strict about my diet, my work out routines. Me, I am very particular about everything,” sabi ni Addy.

Kung maayos daw siya sa gamit sa condo noon, ngayon, makalat na ito at wala siyang pakialam. Mas gusto raw niyang matulog after ng taping niya.

Natuwa lang siya nang pagbigyan ng GMA ang hiling niyang bigyan ng special diet sa set. “I still have to maintain my diet but the will power is very low now! Ha! Ha! Ha!” deklara ni Addy.