Matapos magpakasal noong Jan. 7 kay Vj Yambao, Camille Prats buntis na By Jun Nardo Bandera

BUNTIS na ang Kapuso TV host-actress na si Camille Prats sa asawa niyang si VJ Yambao. Last Jan. 7, 2017 lang ikinasal ang dalawa sa Nayomi Sanctuary Resort, sa Balete, Batangas. Sa kanyang Instagram account, ibinalita ni Camille ang bagong blessing na dumating sa buhay nila ng kanyang mister. Isang litrato ang ipinost niya sa IG kasama si VJ at ang anak niyang si Nathan (sa kanyang unang asawa) na may caption na: “Yes, our gift from above came via express! it was a surprise and we are happy!”

