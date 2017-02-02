2 kawal dinukot ng NPA

Dinukot ng mga kasapi ng New People’s Army (NPA) ang dalawang sundalo sa Columbio, Sultan Kudarat, Huwebes ng umaga, ayon sa militar.

Dinukot ang mga kawal sa Purok 7, Brgy. Telafas, dakong alas-7:30, sabi ni Capt. Rhyan Batchar, public affairs officer ng Army 10th Infantry Division.

Patungo ang dalawa, na kapwa miyembro ng 39th Infantry Battalion, sa kanilang headquarters lulan ng motorsiklo, nang harangin at tangayin ng 10 armado, aniya.

Tumanggi si Batchar na pangalanan ang mga kawal dahil di pa naipapaalam sa kanilang pamilya ang insidente.

Dinukot ng NPA ang dalawang kawal sa kabila ng pahayag ng grupo na paiiralin ang unilateral ceasefire nito hanggang Pebrero 10, anang military official.

“The 10th ID demands the immediate release of our soldiers. We further urge the CPP to order the NPA to immediately stop committing criminal acts,” ani Batchar.

Samantala, inulat ni Batchar na pupulungin na ni Columbio Mayor Amirh Musali ang crisis management council Huwebes, para alamin sa mga tropa ng pamahalaan ang iba pang detalye ng insidente.

“Rest assured that the AFP, PNP, and local governments of Columbio and Sultan Kudarat are working together to address the incident,” aniya.

“We are now on heightened alert and have instructed our line units to be vigilant and maintain proactive measures [to prevent such] incidents from happening again,” sabi pa ni Batchar.