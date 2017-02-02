Vice mayor ng Cebu suspendido

Sinuspinde ng Sandiganbayan Sixth Division ang isang vice mayor sa Cebu kaugnay ng kinakaharap nitong kasong graft.
Walang tatanggaping sahod at anumang benepisyo si Bogo Vice Mayor Maria Cielo Martinez habang pinagsisilbihan ang 90 araw na suspensyon.
“Wherefore, the Motion to Suspend Accused Pendente Lite is Granted,” saad ng desisyon ng korte. “Finally, accused; s contention that her preventive suspension is not proper because she was not a public official at the time of the commission of crimes is clearly misplaced. The law speaks of incumbent public officers charged before this Court.”
Ang Department of Interior and Local Government ang inatasan na magpatupad ng suspensyon.
Sinabi ng korte na ayon sa graft law, ang preventive suspension ay mandatory kapag napatunayan na sapat ang elemento ng kaso.
“Accused Maria Cielo Martinez is hereby directed to Cease and Desist from further performing and/or exercising the functions, duties and privileges of her position as Vice Mayor of Bogo City, Cebu or any other position she may now or hereafter be holding effective immediately upon the receipt hereof and continuing for a period of 90 days.”
Si Martinez ay nahaharap sa kasong paglabag sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act at Malversation of Public Funds.
Ang kaso ay kaugnay ng umano’y iregularidad sa paggamit ng P10 milyong pondo para sa Girl Scout of the Philippines. Kasama niya sa kaso ang kanyang ina na si dating Cebu Rep. Clavel Martinez.
