Tumbok Karera Tips, February 02, 2017 (@METRO TURF)

Race 1 : PATOK – (3) High Ranks; TUMBOK – (2) Teacher Bey; LONGSHOT – (5) Princess Glory

Race 2 : PATOK – (7) Boundary; TUMBOK – (5) Rockhen/Runaway Champ; LONGSHOT – (8) Heart Smart

Race 3 : PATOK – (1) Leather King; TUMBOK – (6) Battle Hill; LONGSHOT – (4) Fabulous/Atinkupung Sinsing

Race 4 : PATOK – (4) Misty Blue; TUMBOK – (2) Guel Mi; LONGSHOT – (3) Furniture King

Race 5 : PATOK – (6) Super Spicy; TUMBOK – (7) Kay Inday; LONGSHOT – (3) Lucky Toni

Race 6 : PATOK – (4) April’s Song; TUMBOK – (5) Big Sky; LONGSHOT – (3) Indiana Sky

Race 7 : PATOK – (3) Summer Style; TUMBOK -(2) Mandolin/Warrior Baby; LONGSHOT – (6) Cinderella Girl

Race 8 : PATOK – (4) Daiquiri Lass; TUMBOK – (9) Lord Gee; LONGSHOT – (7) Senor Vito

