Living only for God

February 2, 2017

Presentation of the Lord

1st Reading: Mal 3:1–4 2nd Reading: Heb 2:14–18Gospel: Lk 2:22–32 (or Lk 2:22–40)

When the day came for the purification according to the law of Moses, Joseph and Mary brought the baby up to Jerusalem to present him to the Lord, as it is written in the law of the Lord: Every firstborn male shall be consecrated to God. And they offered a sacrifice as ordered in the law of the Lord: a pair of turtledoves or two young pigeons.

There lived in Jerusalem at this time a very upright and devout man named Simeon; the Holy Spirit was in him. He looked forward to the time when the Lord would comfort Israel, and he had been assured by the Holy Spirit that he would not die before seeing the Messiah of the Lord. So he was led into the Temple by the Holy Spirit at the time the parents brought the child Jesus, to do for him according to the custom of the Law.

Simeon took the child in his arms and blessed God, saying, “Now, O Lord, you can dismiss your servant in peace, for you have fulfilled your word and my eyes have seen your salvation, which you display for all the people to see. Here is the light you will reveal to the nations and the glory of your people Israel.”

Simeon looked forward to the time when the Lord would comfort Israel. He lived to see it happen. In fact, he did not only see it but embraced it close to his heart. For when he embraced Mary’s child, he had the Messiah of the world in his arms. This filled him to overflowing. Overwhelmed he exclaimed: “Now, O Lord, you can dismiss your servant in peace, for you have fulfilled your word and my eyes have seen your salvation, which you display for all the people to see.” Simeon’s fundamental option in life was to see God’s promise fulfilled. When he saw it, he was ready to die.

If, like Simeon, we live to see God’s plan fulfilled, we’d be excited to see it happen first in our life. The will of God will then become the pivotal point of our existence. Like a pair of eyeglasses , God’s holy will makes clearer to the person what things please God and what things offend him. Discerning God’s will was harder before Christ came. But then he came as lamp guiding us to along the path leading to the Father. Perfectly did Simeon describe him as “a light to reveal you to the nations” (Luke 2:32).

Today we revisit Simeon’s experience as we celebrate the feast of the Presentation of the Lord by lighting candles within the Mass. The candles we light should challenge us to use only the light of Christ as guide in working towards the fulfillment of God’s plan in our life. – (Atty.) Rev. Fr. Dan Domingo P. delos Angeles, Jr., DM.

