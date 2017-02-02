Vin tinuhog sina Sophie at Ellen sa Moonlight Over Baler

NANANATILING magkaibigan ang dating showbiz couple na sila Vin Abrenica at Sophie Albert kaya naman walang problema kung magkasama muli sila sa pelikula o teleserye.

Sa bagong obra ni direk Gil Portes na “Moonlight Over Baler” naging maganda ang working relationship ng dating magdyowa kaya naman nabigyan nila ng hustisya ang kanilang mga role.

Isang romantic drama ang “Moonlight Over Baler” pero sabi ni Vin, hindi sila nahirapan ni Sophie sa kanilang mga intimate scene, “Hindi kasi siguro magkakaroon ng ilangan if we separated in a way na hindi pabor sa parehong side.

“Yung separation kasi namin ni Sophie, alam naman niya yun na parehong desisyon namin, napag-usapan namin na kung career muna. Kahit tatanungin naman ako, I want to be the best version of myself. Tinututukan namin yung career namin.

“Nagkakaroon ng konting ilangan pag matagal na kaming hindi nagkikita na parang weird na yung feeling. That’s true eh, kasi ex mo eh,” paliwanag ng utol ni Aljur Abrenica na isa na ngayong Kapamilya matapos mag-expire ang kanyang kontrata sa TV5.

Set in the 1940s, ang kuwento ng “Moonlight Over Baler” ay tungkol kay Nestor (Vin), isang sundalo noong World War II. Nestor was supposed to marry the love of his life Fidela, but was killed on the way. Sa pelikula, may kissing scene rin sina Vin at Sophie at game na game naman daw silang pareho na ginawa ito, “It was great, tsaka in character naman ako at that time. Kissing scenes with her are always easy, always comfortable. All you have to do is to concentrate sa character mo.

“Si Sophie kapag makakatrabaho ko siya ulit, it’s always smooth and no barriers kasi it’s always comfortable working with her. If I were given the chance na makatrabaho ulit sila I would be happy about it,” kuwento ni Vin sa presscon ng kanilang pelikula produced by T-Rex Entertainment ni Rex Tiri, sa script ni Eric Ramos.

Bukod kay Sophie, may intimate scenes din si Vin kay Ellen Adarna sa movie at may sorpresa rin daw silang eksena ng veteran actress na si Elizabeth Oropesa. Kasama rin sa “Moonlight Over Baler” sina Daria Ramirez, Alvin Fortuna, Kate Alejandrino, Abel Estanislao, Benjie Felipe at marami pang iba. Showing na ito sa Feb. 8 sa mga sinehan.