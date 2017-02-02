Nanay ni sikat na aktres may cancer kaya nanahimik By Ronnie Carrasco III Bandera

HULA hoop: Best friend kung ituring ng aming source ang low-profile showbiz mom na ito ng isang sikat na aktres. Lately, ayon sa aming kausap ay hindi na raw madalas makipag-ugnayan ang ina sa kanya kaya ganu’n na lang ang pangamba nito para sa kaibigan, “May cancer kasi siya. Sana naman, eh, malampasan ‘yon ng best friend ko.” Ang totoo, adoptive mother lang ito ng aktres na may makulay na buhay-pag-ibig. Makulay in the sense na for several times, ang nauugnay sa kanyang celebrity-boyfriend ay nakikipagkalas only to find themselves sa piling ng iba.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.