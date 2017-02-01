Army officer patay sa NPA attack By John Roson Bandera

Nasawi ang isang junior officer ng Army nang salakayin ng mga hinihinalang rebeldeng komunista ang mga tropa ng pamahalaan sa Manay, Davao Oriental, Miyerkules ng hapon, ayon sa militar. Naganap ang insidente sa Sitio Paliwason, Brgy. Lambog, sabi ni Captain Rhyan Batchar, public affairs officer ng Army 10th Infantry Division. Sinalakay ng isang “armed lawless group” ang police at Army team na nagtungo sa lugar, aniya. Nandoon ang mga sundalo’t pulis para rumesponde sa sumbong ng mga opisyal ng Brgys. Rizal at Lambog na isang armadong grupo ang nananakot ng mga residente, kung saan ilan na ang nagsilikas, ani Batchar. Unang inulat ng mga barangay official ang insidente sa Manay Police, na humingi naman ng tulong sa 67th Infantry Battalion, aniya. Kinumpirma ni Batchar ang pagkasawi ng isang junior officer ng Army, pero tumangging pangalanan ito hangga’t di naipapaalam sa pamilya ang insidente. Nakarekober ang mga tropa ng pamahalaan ng M16 rifle mula sa armadong grupo, aniya. (John Roson) – end –

