Inuman niratrat ng lolo: 4 patay, 1 sugatan By John Roson Bandera

Apat katao ang nasawi at isa pa ang nasugatan nang paulanan ng bala ng matandang lalaki ang isang grupong nag-iinuman sa Santa, Ilocos Sur, Martes ng gabi. Dead on arrival sa ospital sina Reykhel Ballesca, 25; Fazel Custodia, 24; Gerardo Belen, 48; at Rumolo Bruzon, 21, sabi ni Supt. William Nerona, tagapagsalita ng Ilocos Sur provincial police. Naka-confine naman ngayon si Prince Marion Garcia, 26, sa isang pagamutan sa Vigan City, ani Nerona. Pinagbabaril ng 63-anyos na si Antonio Espiritu ang lima dakong alas-9:45 sa Brgy. Basug, gamit ang isang kalibre-.30 Carbine rifle, aniya. Nag-iinuman sina Ballesca, Custodia, Belen, Bruzon, at Garcia sa bahay ng barangay kagawad na si Isidro De Peralta, nang dumating si Espiritu at bigla na lang silang pinagbabaril, ayon sa pulisya. Isinugod ng mga rumespondeng pulis ang lima sa magkakaibang ospital sa Vigan, pero di na umabot nang buhay sina Ballesca, Custodia, Belen, at Bruzon. Narekober sa crime scene ang 21 basyo ng kalibre-.30 rifle. Matapos ang insidente’y sumuko si Espiritu sa Santa Police Station. Nakuha naman ang baril na kanyang ginamit sa bahay ng panday na si John Pader, na ngayo’y nasa kostudiya na rin ng pulisya.

