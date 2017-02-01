Ayaw sa gusto ni Duterte, mag-resign

Dapat umanong magbitiw ang mga miyembro ng Gabinete na tutol sa mga posisyon ni Pangulong Duterte.

Ito ang sinabi ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez pero hindi niya partikular na tinukoy kung sinong miyembro ng Gabinete ang kanyang pinatutungkulan.

“If they (cabinet) don’t agree with the President, they’re free to resign,” ani Alvarez. “Naging cabinet member din ako. There were instances that I disagreed with the President but I kept quiet. Sarili ko na lang. Kung hindi kayang lunukin yan, resign ako. Sabihin mo sa president, Mr. President tingin ko mali yung sinasabi mo. I am tendering my resignation. Ganun lang ka-simple.”

Isinusulong ng Duterte administration ang pagbaba ng criminal liability sa siyam na taon mula sa 15 taon upang hindi umano magamit ng mga sindikato ang mga bata.

Tutol naman sa panukalang ito si Social Welfare Sec. Judy Taguiwalo. Sa isang position paper, sinabi ni Taguiwalo na ang panukala ay “anti-poor” at hindi umano magreresulta sa pagbaba ng krimen.

Si Alvarez ay isa sa pangunahing may-akda ng panukala, na isang prayoridad ni Duterte.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.