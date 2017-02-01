Paslit, yaya naipit ng trak, patay

Nasawi ang 3-anyos na bata at kanyang yaya nang maipit ng umatras na trak, sa Lipa City, Batangas, Martes, ayon sa pulisya. Dead on the spot ang batang si Jacob Mateo Empeño at yaya niyang si Dory Villareal, 36, ayon sa ulat ng Batangas provincial police. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-7 ng umaga sa Amioya Rosa Subdivision, Brgy. Bolbok. Ibababa sana ng sinasakyang tricycle sina Empeño at Villareal sa bahay ng bata, nang bigla itong maatrasan ng Isuzu dropside truck, na nagdidikarga naman ng buhangin doon, ayon sa ulat. Naitulak ng trak, na dala ni Edsel de Guzman, ang tricycle, pati sina Empeño at Villareal, patungo sa konkretong pader at isang puno. Wasak ang tricycle sa lakas ng impact, pero nakatalon palayo ang driver nito na si Greg Lacanilao kaya di nasugatan. Nakaditine ngayon ang truck driver sa istasyon ng pulisya habang hinahandaan ng kasong reckless imprudence resulting in two counts of homicide and damage to property.

