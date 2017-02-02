True ba, gay lover daw ni Ahron Villena may-ari ng call center? By Ronnie Carrasco III Bandera

ITINANGGI na ni Ahron Villena sa Facebook ang tungkol sa napapabalitang bromance niya sa kapwa lalaki bilang insinwasyon ng ilang malilisyosong netizens. Ang pinagbasehan kasi ng mga ito ay ang mga litratong ipinost ni Ahron sa social media, na nagkakapareho ng anggulo at background sa mga pictures separately posted by the anonymous guy. Karamihan kundi man lahat ng mga larawang ‘yon ay kuha outside the country. Nang bumaha ng comments tungkol umano sa kanilang relasyon ay agad umalma si Ahron. Pero may natanggap kaming text message mula sa isang taga-ABS-CBN (Ahron’s home studio) tungkol sa pagkakakilanlan ng guy na ‘yon. “Kris” daw ang pangalan nito, isang mayamang negosyante na may-ari ng isang call center. Courtesy raw ng Kris na ‘yon ang mga travels abroad ni Ahron. Ang ipinagtataka lang namin, kung ayaw ni Ahron na magkaroon ng ganitong public perception sa kanya—if indeed, wala naman talagang namamagitang bromance—sa dinami-dami ng mga magagandang tanawin o landmark sa kung saang bansa sila pumupunta, why choose the same background? If taking pictures from the same angle cannot be helped, bakit kailangan pang i-post ‘yon nina Ahron at Kris separately? Hindi rin masisisi ni Ahron ang ibang netizens na ganoon ang pag-iisip. Kumbaga, naghain siya ng tsismis na ikasisira niya, hayun, pinagpiyestahan tuloy!

