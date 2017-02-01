Ellen Adarna nagpost ng nakabaliktad na hubo’t hubad na litrato By DJan Magbanua Bandera

Ellen Adarna did it again. Muling pinainit ni Ellen ang Instagram ng mag post siya ng kanyang nude photo habang naka baliktad with her feet raise in the air. Natatakpan lang ng words na Happy ang kanyang dibdib pero otherwise hubad na hubad siya. “#bilbil when an artist tells you to do a weird pose you really have to do it seriously. #nude” ang caption ni Ellen sa photo. “Bakit lagi kang nakahubad?” kwestyon naman ng isang miss_heich Sinagot naman ito ni Ellen ng “Fetus pa lang ako hubad na ako.” One things for sure, siguradong pagpipiyestahan ito ng fans and bashers alike.

