Watchdog inakusahan ang PNP na tinarget ang mahihirap sa gera kontra droga 

INAKUSAHAN ng isang international human rights watchdog ang Philippine National Police (PNP) na sistematikong tinatarget ang mga mahihirap sa mga pagpatay kaugnay ng gera ni Pangulong Duterte kontra droga.

Sa isang ulat ng Amnesty International na inilabas kahapon, idinetalye nito kung paano binibiktima ang mga mahihirap sa buong bansa, ang pagtatanim umano ng ebidensiya, pagkuha ng mga death squad, pagnanakaw mula sa mga taong kanilang pinapatay at pag-iimbento sa mga opisyal na ulat kaugnay ng mga insidente.

“Incited by the rhetoric of President Rodrigo Duterte, the police, killers on their payroll, and unknown armed persons have slain more than a thousand people a month under the guise of a national campaign to eradicate drugs,” sabi ng grupo.

Sinabi ni Amnesty International crisis response director Tirana Hassan na dapat papanagutin ang pinakamataas na opisyal ng gobyerno sa nagiging aksyon ng PNP.

“It is no secret that corruption is rife among the police. As our report shows, the people who are tasked with upholding law and order have planted ‘evidence,’ robbed victims’ homes and falsified reports,” sabi ni Hassan.

Nauna nang pumutok ang kontrobersiyal na pagpatay sa negosyanteng Koreano na Jee Ick Joo kung saan isinasangkot ang ilang opisyal ng PNP sa Tokhang for ransom.

“But the ultimate responsibility for the police’s actions lies at the very top of government. The problem is not a few bad policemen but the government’s deadly anti-drug policy,” ayon pa kay Hassan.