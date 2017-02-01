Dating pulis na isinasangkot sa Dacer-Corbito double murder sumuko INQUIRER.net

MATAPOS ang maraming taon na pagtatago, sumuko si dating police Senior Supt. Cezar Mancao II, isa sa mga opisyal ng pulis na isinasangkot sa Dacer-Corbito double murder case noong 2000. Sinabi ni Senior Supt. Belli Tamayo na sumuko si Mancao sa kanilang opisina sa Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-National Capital Region (CIDG-NCR) sa Camp Crame noong Lunes. Kasalukuyang nasa kustodiya si Mancao ng CIDG-NCR habang hinihintay na maglabas ang korte ng desisyn kung saan siya dapat ikulong. Kabilang si Mancao sa mga kinasuhan ng double murder kaugnay ng pagpatay sa publicist na si Salvador “Bubby” Dacer at kanyang driver na si Emmanuel Corbito noong 2000. Nakakulong siya sa National Bureau of Investigation headquarters bagamat nagawang makatakas noong 2013.

