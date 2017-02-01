NBI nagsampa ng kaso vs Unilever execs, Close-Up concert organizers

SINAMPAHAN ng kaso ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) ang mga opisyal ng Unilever Philippines at mga nag-organisa sa isang concert sa Pasay City noong isang taon na nagresulta sa pagkamatay ng lima katao.

Kabilang sa mga kinasuhan ng negligence at paglabag sa Corporation Code ay sina Rohit Jawa, Unilever Philippines chairman at CEO at ang kasalukuyang Executive Vice President-Operations South East Asia; Jesus M. Canlapan, Unilever Philippines Manager for Workplace Services and Facility Security; Alberto Curnelius Trinidad, Marketing Director for Close-Up ng Unilever; Joy Dalanon-Ocampo, Country Manager for Safety, Health and Environment; Procurement manager Melissa Alcayaga; at Close-Up Assistant Brand Manager Bea Lagdameo.

Kinasuhan din sina Michelle Suzanne Claire Quintana, Anna Kristina Doctolero, Baby Majalia Ahamadul, Senior accounts manager ng Activation Advertising Inc., Reginald Soriano, Eduardo Muego, John Paul Demontano, may-ari at presidente ng HypeHouse Production Corporation at Alexis Engelberto Aragon, may-ari ng Delirium Manpower Services.

Base sa reklamo, nabigo ang Unilever at mga nag-organisa sa concert na ikonsidera ang maraming bagay sa kabila naman ng pagyayabang na may nakahanda silang “security master plan” at “code red scenarios.”

“The above-mentioned respondents from Unilever-Close-Up, Activation Advertising and the others appears to be criminally liable based on the responsible officer doctrine (ROD) for they held a position of responsibility and authority in their respective corporations and had the ability to prevent the unwanted incidents but failed to do so,” sabi ng NBI sa reklamo.

Base sa isinagawang autopsy at toxicological examination sa mga biktima, nagpositibo ang mga ito sa isang designer drug na kilala bilang methylenedioxymethamphetamine o MDMA methylene homog at methylenedixy cathinone.