Public school teachers inalisan ng allowance By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Pinagbawalan na ng gobyerno ang mga lokal na pamahalaan na magbigay ng allowance sa mga public school teacher.

Kaya naman magsasagawa ng kilos protesta ang mga guro at militanteng grupo sa Pebrero 3 upang tutulan ang ginawang ito ng Department of Education, Department of Budget and Management at Department of Interior and Local Government.

Sinabi nina ACT Representatives Antonio Tinio at France Castro na hindi dapat alisin kundi dapat dagdagan ang allowance ng mga guro sa pampublikong paaralan.

“Nababahala ngayon ang kaguruan. Basically ay tatanggalin na ang allowance ng mga kaguruan natin mula sa LGUs,” ani Castro.

Inilabas ng tatlong ahensya ang Joint Circular no. 1 na nagbabawal sa mga LGU na magbigay ng allowance sa mga teacher.

Magkakaibang halaga ang ibinibigay ng mga LGU. Sa Quezon City ay P2,000 kada buwan ang natatanggap na allowance ng mga guro.

“Hindi na nga nadadagdagan ang kanilang suweldo, mayroon pang dagdag na buwis, ngayon magbabawas naman ang allowance,” ani Castro.

Sinabi ni Tinio na sasama sila sa rally na susugod sa Malacanang sa Biyernes.

“Sasamahan namin ang mga kaguruan sa kanilang protesta sa February 3 sa Malacanang at sa DBM,” dagdag ni Tinio.

