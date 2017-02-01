Kara Mitzki bagong calendar girl, palaban sa hubaran

IN fairness, may future sa showbiz ang bagong talent ng Viva Artist Agency na si Kara Mitzki. Sa personal ay may Artist siya kina Maja Salvador at Ellen Adarna.

Nakilala namin siya sa presscon ng Tanduay White kung saan ipinakilala siya bilang first ever calendar girl ng nasabing produkto. Nagpakitang-gilas ang tisay at seksing dalaga sa pamamagitan ng bonggang sexy sing and dance production number ala-JLo and Beyonce.

At kitang-kita namin kung paano napanganga ang audience sa paghataw niya on stage. Kaya doon pa lang, masasabi na naming may bright future rin siya sa mundo ng showbiz bilang sexy star sakaling pasukin din niya ang mundo ng pag-arte.

Actually, singer talaga si Kara, siya ang vocalist ng Kara Band. Sa katunayan, sa isang event ng Tanduay siya na-discover ng Viva hanggang sa alukin na siyang mag-go see para sa 2017 Tanduay White calendar girl.

“Ang dami kong pinagdaanan para maging calendar girl. I really put my heart to it, kasi this is a major break talaga, para sa mga katulad ko na bago lang sa showbiz. Malaking honor ito sa akin,” ayon kay Kara nang makachika ng ilang members ng entertainment press.

Sa Sydney, Australia lumaki si Kara pero ang galing-galing pa rin niyang mag-Tagalog. Ang father ni Kara ay may dugong Pinoy, Spanish, at Greek while her mother is Filipino-Japanese.

Bago maging singer, nakagawa na rin siya ng TV commercials, print ads and some TV guestings. Pero inuna muna niyang maka-graduate, “Gusto ko talaga ang showbiz. Gusto kong mag-perform. Gusto ko `yung nasa stage na kaharap ang maraming tao,” aniya pa.

Ayon naman sa mga bossing ng Tanduay, perfect si Kara para maging calendar girl ng Tanduay White dahil bukod sa ang puti nito at makinis, multi talented din ang dalaga na isa sa mga tunay na quality na hinahanap nila sa isang Tanduay girl.