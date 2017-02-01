Ellen ayaw nang makipagbalikan kay Baste; naka-dinner na si Digong

WALA nang balak makipagbalikan si Ellen Adarna kay Baste Duterte, mas mabuti raw na maging magkaibigan na lang sila matapos ang kanilang eight-month relationship.

Sa solo presscon na ibinigay ng T-Rex Entertainment kay Ellen para sa epic drama na “Moonlight Over Baler” directed by Gil Portes, ikinuwento ng Kapamilya sexy actress ang paraan ng paghihiwalay nila ni Baste. Nag-break daw sila bago pa mag-Christmas last year.

“It was a very weird breakup. It’s funny. Instead of texting a girlfriend na ‘Good morning,’ ang text niya, ‘Ano na lang kaya kung maghiwalay tayo?’ Sabi ko, okay. And then hindi na kami. Actually hindi ako na-shock,” diretsong chika ni Ellen.

Ayon pa kay Ellen, wala naman silang matinding pinag-awayan ng presidential son, sa katunayan, marami silang qualities na magkapareho kaya nagkakasundo sila. Sa ngayon, naka-move on na raw siya sa break-up nila ni Baste.

“Mabilis ako mag-move on, talent ko ‘yan. Kapag may times na I’m hurting, I’m really hurting. Alam naman ng mga tao ‘yun. Nagmumukmok ako sa bahay, umiiyak ako. Pero iiyakan kita ng three days and then I’m done,” pahayag pa ng kontrobersyal na sexy actress.

At kahit hiwalay na, kino-consider pa rin niyang best friend si Baste, “I can talk to him about anything and he can talk to me about anything. May time na nung naghiwalay kami, hindi kami nag-usap because of course, it’s part of the process.

“After New Year, we spoke. Kasi ang dami pa niyang gamit sa bahay and then last week lang, nagkita kami, magkasama with friends, okay na. Okay na talaga. Friends na lang talaga kami,” aniya pa.

Nakilala na rin daw ni Ellen si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte nang minsang mag-dinner sila ni Baste sa Malacañang noong magdyowa pa sila.

Anyway, mapapanood si Ellen sa bagong obra ni Gil Portes na “Moonlight Over Baler” showing on Feb. 8 nationwide. Promise ng dalaga, ibang Ellen Adarna ang makikita nila sa pelikula. Pinuri rin ni direk Gil ang ex ni Baste dahil pinatunayan daw nito na hindi lang ang pagpapakita ng pwet at boobs ang kaya niyang gawin.

Kasama rin sa “Moonlight Over Baler” na isinulat ni Eric Ramos, sina Vin Abrenica, Sophie Albert, Elizabeth Oropesa at marami pang iba.