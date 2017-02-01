Maxene Magalona tinawag na bagong ‘Princess Punzalan’

ISA si Maxene Magalona na nag-shine sa Doble Kara.
She was very effective as a contravida kasi sa buhay nina Kara at Sarah played by Julia Montes. Ang galing-galing niyang magkontrabida na this early ay parang sinasabi na siya na ang next Princess Punzalan.
Although flattered, Maxene felt humbled by the praises.
“Gusto ko ring magpasalamat kay ate Mina (Carmina Villaroel), the character of Lucille. Kumbaga, siya rin ang una kong naging kakampi dito sa show although ‘yung character niya is very different kasi siya meron talaga siyang reason why she had mental disorder, why she had to go to a mental institution.
Although si Alex (my character), meron siyang pinagdadaanan ang I’m really thankful at ipinagkatiwala sa akin ito,” say niya.
“Although marami pong naiinis sa kanya, ako alam ko ang pinagdaanan niya. Thank you sa kind words.
With the help of our two directors, talagang I asked them palagi, saan po ba nanggagaling si Alex. Ayaw po kasi naming na basta lang siya naghihiganti.
“Kumbaga, meron po siyang pinagdadaanan – ‘yung childhood niya, napunta siya sa sindikato, palaboy-laboy siya sa kalsada,” dagdag pa niya.
