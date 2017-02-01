Bea magaling magluto at mag-bake, pwede nang mag-asawa

DOMESTICATED pala itong si Bea Alonzo. Pwedeng-pwede na talaga siyang mag-asawa.

We’re saying this kasi mahilig pala siyang mag-stay sa bahay kapag walang work. She busies herself with cooking and baking.

Sa kanyang Instagram account ay nakita namin ang ilang photos ni Bea where she was shown whipping up some cupcakes, cookies and other food. Magaling pala siyang mag-bake.

Siguro maganda na maipakita ang kanyang skill na ito sa A Love To Last. Maybe they can inject a scene where Bea as Andeng whips up something delicious para kay Anton (Ian Veneracion).

Or maybe, she can share her culinary expertise kay Totoy (Xian Lim), her kababata na umaaligid sa kanya ngayon. Perfect ang isang eksena sa kanilang dalawa habang nagluluto dahil owner ng isang resto ang role dito ni Xian.