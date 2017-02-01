Vin ipinagtanggol sina Aljur at Kylie: Nasa tamang edad na sila!

NAKORNER ng ilang members of entertainment press si Vin Abrenica bago magsimula ang grand presscon kahapon ng movie niyang “Moonlight Over Baler” sa Limbaga 77 resto.

Siyempre, ang unang tanong sa kanya ay kung ano ang naging reaksyon niya sa engagement ng kuya niyang si Aljur (Abrenica) at ng future sister-in-law niyang si Kylie Padilla pati na ang pagbubuntis ng Kapuso actress.

Hiwalay na si Vin sa girlfriend niyang si Sophie Albert na leading lady niya sa Gil Portes movie. Career ang dahilan ng split nila subalit friends pa rin ang relasyon nila.

So ayaw niyang sundan ang yapak ni Aljur? “Hindi naman sa ayaw sundan. If it comes. Ang nangyari na ‘yon, I think it’s a blessing. Hindi siya bad thing.

“‘Yung pagbubuntis na ‘yon, I don’t know if it’s planned or not. Pero para sa akin, a baby is always a blessing,” rason ni Vin.

Alam niyang nag-live in ang kuya niya at si Kylie. Ano ang reaksyon ng parents niya sa nangyari?

“Wala. They’re fine. Hindi sila nalungkot or kung anu-ano. Kuya naman is in the right age. He’s 26 and he can do what he wants,” saad ng actor.

Dagdag pa ni Vin, hindi na raw kailangang magpaalam ni Aljur sa mga magulang nila dahil may sarili na siyang trabaho, bahay, kotse at savings.

“Nasa right age na siya. Hindi na siya very young or too old,” sabi pa ng “Moonlight Over Baler” leading man.

Anyway, next week (Feb. 8) na ang showing ng “Moonlight Over Baler” na isa sa ipinagmamalaking movie ni Vin dahil talaga raw piniga siya rito ni direk Gil. Also in the movie are Ellen Adarna, Elizabeth Oropesa. This is under the production of T-Rex Entertainment.