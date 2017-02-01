Pia babalik sa Amerika, Marlon Stockinger tuwang-tuwa By Jun Nardo Bandera

MANANATILI muna sa New York City ang dating Miss Universe na si Pia Wurtzbach. Ito ay ayon sa interview sa kanyang boyfriend na si Marlon Stockinger. Magkasamang dumalo sina Pia at Marlon sa post-Miss Universe party sa isang hotel. Wala na silang pakialam kung makuhanan man sila ng TV cameras at pictures ng media. Tutal naman, consenting adult na sila kaya hindi na kailangang magtago. Ikinatuwa ni Marlon na sa NYC muna mananatili si Pia. Madali siyempre on his part na pasyalan ang girlfriend kapag gusto niya itong makita at makapiling, huh!

