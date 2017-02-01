Veteran actor natagalan bago makabalik sa ABS

EKSKLUSIBO naming nakapanayam ang veteran actor na si Robert Arevalo sa presscon ng bagong tinututukang teleserye ngayon sa primetime ng ABS-CBN na My Dear Heart. He plays a kontrabida role sa series na pinagbibidahan nina Zanjoe Marudo, Bela Padilla, Coney Reyes at ang child star na si Nayomi Ramos.

It took six years bago nakagawa ulit ng serye ang veteran actor sa Kapamilya network. The last project he did with ABS-CBN ay ang Magkaribal, “Oo, medyo matagal nga. Pero naging active rin naman po ako. Medyo nagkatrabaho rin naman ako sa iba (network),” aniya sa amin.

Wala naman siyang pinirmahang exclusive contract sa pinanggalingan niyang network. At may mga alok din sa kanya ang ABS-CBN. Kaya lang, kapag may natatanggap daw siyang tawag mula sa mga ehekutibo ng Dos nagkakataon na nakatali naman siya sa isang teleserye ng ibang network.

‘Yun nga lang, bago lumipat sa Dos ang aktor ay may sumabog na isyu between him and the station. To the point na nag-issue pa ang top executives ng network ng official statement sa media.

Nabasa raw niya ‘yung official statement na lumabas na may konek sa haba ng oras ng taping. Pero wala naman daw nag-interbyu sa kanya o may sinabihan siya kaya lumabas (ang issue). Meron lang daw sumulat. But he said he doesn’t want to elaborate kung ano talaga ang dahilan ng pag-alis niya sa pinanggalingang TV station.

But when we asked him kung ano ang reaksyon niya after he read the official statement, “Hindi naman ako umangal, e.”

Nilinaw din ni Robert na not because of the issue kaya siya bumalik ng ABS-CBN, “Hindi, nagkataon lang,” sambit niya.

With regards to his role sa My Dear Heart, first week pa lang daw ng script ang nababasa niya nu’ng nakorner namin siya sa grand presscon, “Ah, maganda, meaty naman ang role.”