Ria Atayde pasabog sa simula ng ‘My Dear Heart’ pero bigla ring nawala By Julie Bonifacio Bandera

SPEAKING of My Dear Heart, natutukan namin ang pilot week nito and true enough, nakakaantig talaga ng puso, huh! Crayola Pagaspas (cry nang cry) ang kasabay naming nanonood sa bahay. Sa umpisa ng kwento lumabas agad ang character ng 2016 PMPC Star Awards for TV Best New Female winner na si Ria Atayde. Nalaman na sa unang week kung ano ang papel ni Ria sa serye bilang anak ni Dra. Divina Gracia na ginagampanan ni Coney Reyes, siya ang college girlfriend ni Zanjoe Marudo. “Maganda ang kwento ng character ko at eventually naman po makakabalik ako. Nabuntis ako. Mawawala ako pero of course, babalik din po ako. Hindi ko lang alam kung kailan. Medyo open-ended lang po siya ngayon,” ani Ria. Habang hindi pa siya umaapir sa My Dear Heart may iba naman daw siyang pinagkakaabalahan, “Ay, opo, ‘yung kay Direk Erik Matti, ‘yung series po niya na OTJ (On The Job). Six episodes po. Sa Hooq (internet) po, parang Netflix. Kasama ko rin po si Bela (Padilla) at si Arjo (Atayde).”

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.