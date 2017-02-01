Dingdong, Megan, Andrea binulabog ang shopping mall sa Taguig Bandera

DINUMOG ng mga Kapuso fans ang thanksgiving mall show ng buong cast ng GMA Telebabad hit series na Alyas Robin Hood na ginanap sa Market! Market! kamakailan. Talagang hindi pinalampas ng mga ARH loyal supporters ang chance na makita up close and personal ang kanilang favorite Kapuso stars na gabi-gabi nilang napapanood sa GMA Telebabad. Hindi magkamayaw ang fans nang magsimulang maglabasan ang stars ng Alyas Robin Hood na pinangunahan nina Megan Young, Andrea Torres at Kapuso Primetime King na si Dingdong Dantes. Ayon sa mga nanonod na fans, patuloy pa raw nilang tututukan ang Alyas Robin Hood gabi-gabi dahil bukod sa maaaksiyon at madadramang eksena ay nakaka-inspire rin daw ang istorya nito lalo na ang adbokasiya ng programa na makatulong nang walang hinihintay na kapalit at ang pagmamahal sa pamilya at mga kaibigan. True enough dahil mismong ang mga tagasuporta ng ARH na ang nagsasabi na bawat episode ay espesyal sa kanila dahil nakaka-relate sila sa mga makukulay na karakter sa teleserye, lalo na raw sa love triangle nina Pepe (Dingdong), Venus (Andrea) at Sarri (Megan).

