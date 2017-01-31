Terror suspects ‘wag kupkupin -DND

Nanawagan si Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana sa mga residente ng conflict-affected areas sa Mindanao na huwag kupkupin ang mga terror suspect na tinutugis ng pamahalaan, upang makaiwas sa gulo.

Sa isang kalatas, sinabi ni Lorenzana na “full swing” na ang operasyon ng Armed Forces laban sa Abu Sayyaf at iba pang local terrorist group.

“Your AFP will use its ground, air and sea assets against our enemies and leave them no room for escape,” anang defense chief.

Partkular na nanawagan si Lorenzana, na tubong Midsayap, North Cotabato, sa kanyang mga kapwa taga-Mindanao.

Inilabas ng defense chief ang kalatas kasabay ng patuloy na pagtugis ng mga kawal sa mga kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf, Maute group, at Ansar al Khilafah Philippines.

Matatandaang binomba ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan ang pinagkutaan ng mga naturang grupo sa Lanao del Sur noong nakaraang linggo.

Sinabi ng militar na 15 ang napatay sa naturang opensiba, pero 150 pang terror suspect ang nakagagala.

Patuloy din ang operasyon laban sa Abu Sayyaf sa Sulu at Basilan, kung saan tinatayang 20 pa ang bihag ng bandidong grupo.

Ayon kay Lorenzana, pinahahalagahan ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan ang kaligtasan ng mga bihag at mga ordinaryong resudente, kaya humihingi sila ng kooperasyon.

“We earnestly ask you to cooperate with your Armed Forces to avoid any untoward incident or injury. Huwag ninyong tutulungan ang mga terorista. Kung tatakbo sila sa mga bahay n’yo, huwag ninyo silang patutuluyin, kakanlungin at itatago,” aniya.

“Kung mga kamag-anak o kaibigan ninyo sila at gusto n’yo silang sagipin, kumbinsihin n’yo silang magbalik-loob sa pamahalaan habang may panahon pa,” sabi pa ng defense chief.

Iginiit ni Lorenzana na ang giyera laban sa terorismo at “violent extremism” ay tungkulin di lang ng Armed Forces, kundi pati mga residente.

“It is a war every Filipino citizen must fight in order to attain lasting peace and usher in development to Mindanao and the entire nation,” aniya.