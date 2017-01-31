34M tweet naitala sa Miss Universe; Thailand, PH ‘most tweeted’ Inquirer

NAKAPAGTALA ng 34.6 milyon na tweet ang idinaos na Miss Universe pageant sa bansa kahapon, ayon sa Twitter.

Idinagdag ng Twitter na ito na ang pinakamataas na bilang ng tweet na naitala para sa live show ng isang entertainment event.

Samantala, ang mga kandidata na sina Chalita Suansane, ng Thailand (Top 6), Maxine Medina (Top 6), ng Pilipinas at Raissa Santana, ng Brazil (Top 9) ang nakapagtala ng pinakamaraming tweet sa lahat ng mga kandidata sa Miss Universe. Si Suansane rin ang nanalo sa onliner voting ng Miss Universe, na siyang nakakuha ng puwesto sa Top 13. Idinagdag ng Twitter na kabilang sa mga pinag-usapan sa pageant ay ang evening gown competition, ang interview sa Top 3, ang tanong kay Miss Kenya hinggil kay US President Donald Trump, ang pagtatapos ng swimsuit competition at ang paghahayag ng Top 6.

Sa kabila ng pagkatalo ni Medina, nagpakita naman ng pagsuporta ang mga Pinoy netizen sa kandidata ng Pilipinas.

