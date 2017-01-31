Maxine Medina bumanat uli: I gave my best…my heart and my soul!!!

PARA kay Bb. Pilipinas-Universe Maxine Medina, ibinigay niya ang kanyang puso’t kaluluwa sa pagrampa nu’ng nakaraang 65th Miss Universe beauty pageant kung saan umabot siya hanggang sa Top 6.

Hindi naibigay ng dalaga ang inaasam-asam na Miss Universe back-to-back win ng madlang pipol para sa Pilipinas. Si Miss France Iris Mittenaere ang nanalong 2016 Miss U. Balitang balak magbakasyon muna ni Maxine kasama ang kanyang model-actor boyfriend na si Marx Topacio pagkatapos ng Miss U.

Sa kanyang Instagram account, nag-post si Maxine ng mensahe para sa lahat ng mga sumuporta sa kanya.

“I feel so blessed to have the honor of representing my country the Philippines. I gave and offered my best, my heart and my soul as I stepped out on the stage to represent the entire nation at this year’s Miss Universe pageant! I am so proud to have been given the opportunity of wearing the Philippine sash for a month of hosting this historical event,” aniya.

“After seven months of preparations, through ups and downs, when I go to sleep, I am at peace and comforted knowing that the entire country believes in me. Yesterday, when I was called to be part of the top 6 finalists, I knew that I could make it because I believe in myself. I KNOW THAT I AM CAPABLE AND I ROSE FROM THE CHALLENGES that I’ve been through. Most importantly, I know that my fellow Filipinos also think that I CAN.”

“I am fortunate to be part of this momentous gathering of the most beautiful women in the universe that took place in our country. To have experienced this milestone makes me very happy because I was able to bring the Filipino nation together as one.

“To my fellow candidates, it is a privilege to share this wonderful journey with you. Sa aking mga kababayan at kapwa Filipino, maraming salamat po sa lahat ng suporta at pagmamahal na ipinakita ninyo sa akin!”