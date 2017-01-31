NPA attacks dumami pa -AFP

Dalawang kawal ang nasawi, tatlo ang nasugatan, at isa ang dinukot sa ilan pang pag-atake ng New People’s Army (NPA) sa Luzon at Mindanao, ayon sa militar.

Kinondena ng Armed Forces ang mga insidente, pero iginiit na patuloy nilang paiiralin ang unilateral ceasefire na idineklara ng pamahalaan noong Agosto.

Nasawi sina Cpl. Daryl Camaneg at Cpl. Virgilio Herrera, kapwa miyembro ng 86th Infantry Battalion, nang tambangan ng mga rebelde sa Echague, Isabela, dakong alas-8:30 ng umaga Lunes, sabi ni Col. Bartolome Bacarro, commander ng Army 502nd Brigade.

Sa Surigao City, nasugatan sina Pfc. Estrabela, Cpl. Abalde, at Cpl. Dela Cruz, ng 30th Infantry Battalion, nang paputukan din ng mga rebelde Lunes ng madaling-araw, ayon sa mga ulat na nakarating sa Camp Aguinaldo.

Nanunog din ang mga rebelde ng pampasaherong van at dump truck sa Kiamba, Sarangani, at Quezon, Bukidnon, alas-6 at alas-8 ng gabi, ayon sa mga ulat.

May mga naitala ring pag-atake sa mga sundalo’t sibilyan sa Monkayo, Compostela Valley; Alabel, Sarangani; at tatlong barangay ng Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte.

Una dito’y sinalakay ng NPA ang isang resort sa Nasugbu, Batangas, at dinukot si Pfc. Erwin Salan sa Alegria, Surigao del Norte, noong Linggo.

Kinondena ni Lt. Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero, commander ng AFP Eastern Mindanao Command, ang mga pag-atake, na aniya’y taliwas sa sariling tigil-putukan na idineklara ng mga rebeldeng komunista.

“These tactical offensives by the NPAs are inconsistent with their ceasefire declaration and could imperil ongoing peace negotiation,” sabi ni Guerrero sa isang kalatas.

“In the meantime, we will continue to abide by our own ceasefire declaration and observe the suspension of offensive military operations,” aniya pa.

Sa kabila nito, inatasan ni Guerrero ang lahat ng kawal sa kanyang nasasakupan na maging alerto para sa iba pang posibleng pag-atake ng NPA para maprotektahan ang mga residente at kanilang mga sarili. (John Roson)