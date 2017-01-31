Bato magso-soul-searching’

SINABI ni Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa na sasailalim siya sa soul-searching sa harap naman ng kontrobersiyang kinakaharap ng PNP matapos masangkong ang ilang pulis sa Tokhang for ransom.
“Before I cleanse the organization, I should cleanse myself first. Go soul-searching, (think about) what to do and what I failed to do why the PNP has become like this,” sabi ni dela Rosa.
Nagpamisa ang PNP kung saan tinawag itong “Day of Prayer and Penance in support to the anti-illegal drugs campaign of President Rodrigo Duterte”. Isinagawa ang misa sa PNP headquarters sa Camp Crame, kung saan dinala ng mga sangkot na pulis ang dinukot at pinatay na negosyanteng Koreano na si Jee Ick-joo.
“It’s very important that we have to cleanse ourselves first. I need to cleanse myself first so this is why I’m here right now,” ayon pa kay dela Rosa. “I’m going through extensive soul-searching, getting back closer to God kasi kapag masyado tayong busy at masyadong maraming problema, nakakalimutan natin ang relationship natin with God.
Idinagdag ni dela Rosa na kinukonsidera niyang isailalim ang lahat ng pulis sa spiritual retreat “to undergo cleansing.”
