Consul ninakawan

Pinasok ng mga magnanakaw ang bahay ng consul ng bansa sa Saudi Arabia sa Quezon City at natangay ang mahigit sa P1 milyong halaga ng pera, alahas at gamit.

Nakuha ng mga magnanakaw ang pera na nagkakahalaga ng $6,500, P35,000 at P15,000 halaga ng pera ng iba’t ibang bansa, diamond ring na nagkakahalaga ng P300,000, tatlong iPod at laptop na may kabuuang halaga na P1.122 milyon.

Ayon sa rekord ng pulisya umalis ang biktima at kanyang pamilya alas-5 ng hapon noong Enero 28.

Pagbalik nila ng alas-12:30 ng umaga kinabukasan ay nadiskubre nila ang nakawan.

Pinaniniwalaan na dumaan sa bintana ang mga suspek. Nakakita ng mga marka ng kamay at paa sa bahay.

